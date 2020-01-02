Senior NCP leader DP Tripathi passes away at 67, party leaders condole death

Mumbai | Published: January 2, 2020 1:14:52 PM

"Deeply Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri.D. P Tripathi Ji. He was the General Secretary of @NCPspeaks, and a guide and mentor to all of us. We will miss his wise counsel and guidance which he had given us from the day NCP was established," NCP MP Supriya Sule tweeted.

DP Tripathi, DP Tripathi death, dp tripathi news, NCP leader lies, NCP, Rajya Sabha, Supriya SuleTripathi, the general secretary of the NCP and a former students’ union leader, was battling cancer. (ANI)

NCP leaders on Thursday expressed grief over the death of senior party colleague and former Rajya Sabha member D P Tripathi. Tripathi, 67, died in New Delhi on Thursday after a prolonged illness.

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal said Tripathi’s demise has “created a vacuum that cannot be filled again”, and caused a big loss to the party. “The NCP has lost a senior mentor forever,” Bhujbal tweeted.

NCP chief spokesperson and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik also condoled Tripathi’s demise, saying the former Rajya Sabha member had made valuable contribution towards expansion of the party’s base.

Tripathi, the general secretary of the NCP and a former students’ union leader, was battling cancer.

