Senior IPS officer Deven Bharti to depose in Sheena Bora murder trial

Sheena (24), the daughter of prime accused Indrani Mukerjea from an earlier relationship, was allegedly killed in April, 2012. (File photo)

Senior IPS officer Deven Bharti will be examined by the prosecution during the trial of the sensational Sheena Bora murder case next week.

CBI court judge J C Jagdale today summoned Bharti, currently the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Mumbai, who was part of the probe before it was transferred to the central agency, for examination as a witness on July 2.

The court also agreed to defer the cross-examination of a police inspector, who was part of the investigation in the 2012 murder.

Inspector Nitin Alakhnure, who was posted at the suburban Khar police station in 2015, was examined by the prosecution yesterday.

The defence lawyers sought to defer his cross-examination.

Alakhnure had recorded the statements of five persons, including Rahul Mukerjea, the son of accused Peter Mukerjea, during the probe. The defence lawyers said they would like to cross-examine the officer only after the depositions of those five persons.

Sheena (24), the daughter of prime accused Indrani Mukerjea from an earlier relationship, was allegedly killed in April, 2012.

The crime came to light in August, 2015 after Indrani’s driver Shyamvar Rai, who was arrested in another case, spilled the beans.

The police arrested Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and Rai. Later, Indrani’s husband and media baron Peter Mukerjea was also arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy.

The CBI, which took over the case, had claimed that a financial dispute was the reason behind the killing.