Senior counsel Maninder Singh resigns as Additional Solicitor General

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Maninder Singh has resigned from the post of Additional Solicitor General. In 2008, Singh was designated as a senior lawyer. He was appointed in 2014 by the BJP-led NDA government for a three-year term. In 2017, the government extended the term till June 30, 2020.

Singh is the third ASG to have quit from his post in the last four months. Earlier, Sandeep Sethi and PS Narasimha had also resigned from the post of Additional Solicitor General.

With this resignation, the government is now left with only four ASGs- Pinki Anand, Atmaran Nadkarni, Aman Lekhi and Vikramjit Banerjee.

According to Bar and Bench, Singh resigned from the job on October 10 — incidentally, the day the government promoted Tushar Mehta from ASG to the Solicitor General of India. The post of the Solicitor General was vacant after Ranjit Kumar had resigned from the post in last year.

In a letter to Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Singh said his tenure as ASG added tremendously to his experience as a Senior Advocate and to his knowledge in law.

“The opportunity given to me has tremendously added into my experience as a Senior Advocate and my knowledge in law,” the letter said while lauding the ‘positive attitude’ and co-operation of all Ministries and departments of the government of India.

However, Singh didn’t mention any reason for his resignation. “I wish to get relieved of this responsibility of the office of the Additional Solicitor General of India. I am, therefore, submitting my resignation,” the letter added.