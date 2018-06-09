Senior Congress leader LP Shahi passes away, Rahul Gandhi says ‘may his soul rest in peace’

Senior Congress leader LP Shahi passed away on Saturday morning. (Source: Twitter)

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister LP Shahi passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the national capital on Saturday morning. The 98-year-old political leader was admitted to the hospital on Thursday. He was first elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 1980 and in 1984 he became an MP from Muzaffarpur.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, condoled Shahi’s demise. Rahul said that the loss will be felt by everyone in the Congress party. “The loss of Shri L P Shahi, freedom fighter, former Union Minister & CWC Member will be felt by all of us in the Congress Party,” he tweeted.

Gandhi added that his prayers are with Shahi’s family and hoped that his soul rests in peace. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family in their time of grief. May his soul rest in peace,” the tweet added.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot also took to Twitter and expressed his grief. “My heartfelt condolences on demise of freedom fighter, former Union Minister and CWC Member Shri Laliteshwar Prasad Shahi ji.. May his soul rest in peace..,” he tweeted.

Shahi had served as the education and culture minister. His son Hemant Shahi was Member of Legislative Assembly from Vaishali and daughter-in-law Veena Shahi wife of Hemant Shahi was Co-operative minister of Bihar.

Meanwhile, another Congress leader and former Goa Congress ChiefShri Shantaram Naik also passed away.

“I’m sorry to hear about the passing away of Shri Shantaram Naik, former Goa Congress Chief, MP and senior Congress leader, who played an important role in the battle for Goa’s statehood. My condolences to his family in their time of grief. May his soul rest in peace,” Rahul Gandhi said.