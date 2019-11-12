Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar hospitalised due to high BP

The doctors have recommended three days of complete rest to Shivakumar and also asked family members not to allow anybody to meet him for the next three days. (IE)

Senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar, who was released on bail from a Delhi prison recently in connection with a money laundering case, has been hospitalised due to high blood pressure, family sources said on Tuesday. Shivakumar complained of restlessness and back pain on Monday night following which he was admitted to the hospital, they said.

The doctors have recommended three days of complete rest to Shivakumar and also asked family members not to allow anybody to meet him for the next three days. Early this month also, Shivakumar was hospitalised due to diabetes related complications, high blood pressure, back pain and chest pain.

The former minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged money laundering case. He was lodged in Tihar Jail till October 24. Shivakumar had arrived here on October 26 to a rousing welcome from his supporters and party workers.