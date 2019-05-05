Senior BJP leader shot dead by militants in J&K; PM Modi condemns killing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday condemned the killing of a BJP leader in Jammu and Kashmir, saying there is no place for violence in the country. Militants shot dead BJP's district vice-president Gul Mohammed Mir in his house in Anantnag district on Saturday night. "Strongly condemn the killing of @BJP4JnK leader Shri Ghulam Mohammed Mir. His contribution towards strengthening the party in J&K will always be remembered," Modi tweeted. Strongly condemn the killing of @BJP4JnK leader Shri Ghulam Mohammed Mir. His contribution towards strengthening the party in J&K will always be remembered. There is no place for such violence in our country. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. \u2014 Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 5, 2019 Extending condolences, he said, "There is no place for such violence in our country."