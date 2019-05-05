Senior BJP leader shot dead by militants in J&K; PM Modi condemns killing

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 5, 2019 10:09:40 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday condemned the killing of a BJP leader in Jammu and Kashmir, saying there is no place for violence in the country.

Strongly condemn the killing of Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Ghulam Mohammed Mir, PM said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday condemned the killing of a BJP leader in Jammu and Kashmir, saying there is no place for violence in the country. Militants shot dead BJP’s district vice-president Gul Mohammed Mir in his house in Anantnag district on Saturday night.

“Strongly condemn the killing of @BJP4JnK leader Shri Ghulam Mohammed Mir. His contribution towards strengthening the party in J&K will always be remembered,” Modi tweeted.

Extending condolences, he said, “There is no place for such violence in our country.”

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Senior BJP leader shot dead by militants in J&K; PM Modi condemns killing
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

