Senior BJP leader and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s mother Chandrakanta Goyal dies in Mumbai

Senior BJP leader Chandrakanta Goyal, mother of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, died at her residence here due to old age. She died late on Friday night. Piyush Goyal shared the news of her death on Twitter. In a tweet, he said his mother dedicated her entire life towards the service of people and inspired others to do the same.
अपने स्नेह, और प्रेम से मुझे हमेशा राह दिखाने वाली मेरी पूज्य माता जी का आज सुबह स्वर्गवास हो गया।
उन्होंने अपना पूरा जीवन सेवा करते हुए बिताया, और हमें भी सेवाभाव से जीवन बिताने को प्रेरित किया। ईश्वर उन्हें अपने श्री चरणों मे स्थान दें। ॐ शांतिः pic.twitter.com/mwlIks6TBJ
— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 6, 2020
BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Vinod Tawde said that she was cremated on Saturday morning.
Chandrakanta Goyal was a corporator in Mumbai for one term after the Emergency. Later, she represented the BJP from the Matunga Assembly constituency in Mumbai for three terms.
Her husband, late Ved Prakash Goyal, was a BJP national treasurer for a long time. He was Shipping Minister
in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.
