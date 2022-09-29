Senior advocate R Venkataramani is India’s new attorney general

Senior advocate R Venkataramani has been appointed as the new Attorney General of India for a period of three years. Earlier this week, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi had turned down the Central government’s offer to be the next AG.

The apex court had, in 2019, removed the Amarapali’s company’s promoters and appointed Venkataramani as the receiver to manage the day-to-day affairs of the company.

R Venkatramani has practiced in many areas of law, including constitutional law, indirect tax law, corporate and securities law, environmental and human rights law. He has also represented the government of India in the Supreme Court and has been appearing for the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh governments. He was also appointed as a member, Law Commission of India in 2010 and reappointed for a second term in 2013.

Venkatramani was admitted to the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu in July 1977 and had joined the chambers of late senior advocate P P Rao in 1979.

Also Read: Delhi liquor policy case: Arvind Kejriwal says Vijay Nair arrested as he refused to name Manish Sisodia during probe

He established an independent practise in the Supreme Court in 1982 and was designated as the senior advocate by the SC in 1997.

Being engaged by the ministries of finance, railways and health & family welfare as a special counsel, he has also acted as standing counsel for various universities and public sector corporations. He has also served as law member in the ‘Expert Group on Welfare Legislations’ set up by the Planning Commission of India in 1990 and a member of the South Asian Task Force on Judiciary consisting of members of Saarc nations to submit reports on the conditions of judiciary. He was also invited to speak at the workshop jointly organised by the United Nations high commissioner for Human Rights and International Commission of Jurists in Geneva during 4-6 March, 2001.

He has several publications to his credit including books – ‘Land Reforms,’ ‘Judgements of Justice O Chinnappa Reddy,’ Volume on ‘Torts’ in the series of Halsbury’s Laws of India, etc.