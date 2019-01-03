Senior AAP leader HS Phoolka resigns from party

By: | Published: January 3, 2019 10:00 PM

Senior advocate and Aam Aadmi Party leader HS Phoolka, who is fighting the legal battle for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims, resigned from the party Thursday.

The move comes amid speculation of a possible alliance between the Congress and the AAP for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Senior advocate and Aam Aadmi Party leader HS Phoolka, who is fighting the legal battle for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims, resigned from the party Thursday. The move comes amid speculation of a possible alliance between the Congress and the AAP for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

In a tweet, Phoolka said he will explain the reason behind his decision in a press briefing in Delhi Friday. “I have resigned from AAP & handed over resignation to Kejriwalji today. Though he asked me not to resign but I insisted. Will be briefing media tomorrow at 4pm at Press Club, Raisina Rd, New Delhi to explain the Reason of leaving AAP & my further plans,” he wrote on Twitter.

In October, the lawyer-turned-politician had resigned as an AAP MLA — he represented Ludhiana’s Dakha constituency — to press for immediate action against those accused in the sacrilege cases that rocked Punjab in 2015.

He had quit as a lawmaker claiming that the Congress government in Punjab had not taken desired action against those named in the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report on the sacrilege incidents.

The AAP has not trashed alliance prospects with the Congress, saying its political affairs committee will take a call after considering opinions of its leaders and workers from Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.

In a meeting with party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal earlier in the day in New Delhi, a section of AAP leaders and workers from Punjab expressed concerns about any possible alliance with the Congress.

The AAP is the principal opposition party in Punjab. But of the 20 party candidates who were elected after the Punjab assembly polls in 2017, eight formed a rebel group, led by Sukhpal Singh Khaira, last year.

Phoolka had also resigned as the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly so that he could represent victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in courts.

Sources claimed, Phoolka may join another political party but there was no immediate confirmation from him.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Senior AAP leader HS Phoolka resigns from party
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition