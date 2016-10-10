Send prompt responses to MPs’ letters: Centre to all depts

All communications received from Members of Parliament (MPs) need to be responded promptly, the Centre has said.

In a directive to all central government departments, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions cited instances of delay in sending replies to letters from MPs by certain government departments.

In almost all Parliament sessions, the Ministry is “questioned” on the delay in sending replies to letters received from Members of Parliament and non-adherence to the instructions of the Central Secretariat Manual of Office Procedure (CSMOP), it said.

As per the CSMOP, each communication received from an MP or VIP shall be acknowledged within 15 days, followed by a reply within the next 15 days.

In the past also Secretary General of both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have expressed concern on the matter, the communique said.

In view of the upcoming Winter session, the officials working in all departments should be suitably sensitised on the issue and are advised to send prompt replies to letters written by Members of Parliament, it said.