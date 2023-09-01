‘Send PM Modi to the Sun’, quips Lalu Yadav at Mumbai opposition meet

As the two-day meeting of the INDIA opposition alliance concluded and the party leaders addressed the press, Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he should not stay behind and asked the ISRO scientists to “send him to the Sun”.

While addressing the press conference in Mumbai on Friday, Lalu Yadav said, “Our scientists should be praised for the Chandrayaan-3 mission. They have earned a name for the country. I heard people saying that the country has moved forward with this mission. So, I appeal to ISRO scientists that Modi ji should not stay behind and you (scientists) should send him not to the Moon, but to the Sun.”

Also Read: Will contest together ‘as far as possible’: INDIA bloc’s resolution for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Yadav’s comments came days after India’s Chandrayaan-3 lander successfully landed near the south pole of the Moon, which was an uncharted territory to date. With the success of this mission, India became only the fourth country in the world to have successfully soft landed on the Moon.

Taking a further dig at the ruling party at the Centre, the RJD chief said, “You must recall how they (BJP-NDA) came to power by lying and spreading rumours. They took my name as well as that of several other leaders’ names saying that we have money in Swiss Banks. PM Modi said that he would come to power, get back money from Swiss Banks and deposit that money in the accounts of the people of the country. I too was lured by the offer…I didn’t do the kind of evil corruption that is being done and facilitated by Narendra Modi.”

#WATCH | RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav says, "…You must recall how they (BJP-NDA) came to power by lying and spreading rumours. They took my name as well as that of several other leaders' names that we have money in Swiss Banks. PM Modi said that he would come to power, get back… pic.twitter.com/39pUq5q7MK — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2023

“The country suffered because we were not united. We had always said ‘Bhajpa Hatao Desh Bachao’, which is now turning out to be true,” Lalu Prasad Yadav said at the press conference.

#WATCH | RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav says, "…You must recall how they (BJP-NDA) came to power by lying and spreading rumours. They took my name as well as that of several other leaders' names that we have money in Swiss Banks. PM Modi said that he would come to power, get back… pic.twitter.com/39pUq5q7MK — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2023

“Minorities are not safe in this country (under BJP rule). Poverty and unemployment are rising in the country. We will remove BJP anyhow,” he claimed.

Also Read: ‘Managing the news cycle, Modi style’: Centre’s sudden announcement for Special Session baffles Opposition

A two-day meeting of the Opposition bloc was held at Mumbai’s Hotel Grand Hyatt to formalise the coalition’s structure and chalk out their campaign strategy for the upcoming general elections.