Send lockdown violators to shelters: Delhi LG tells DMs, DCPs

Published: March 30, 2020 5:41:16 PM

According to the Union health ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,071 in India on Monday, while the death toll rose to 29.

So far, 72 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the national capital. File photo f Delhi L-G Anil Baijal.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday gave directions for strict action against district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police for any violation of the ongoing 21-day lockdown in their respective areas, officials said.

The lieutenant governor also directed DMs and DCPs that anyone found roaming without e-pass or valid reason during the lockdown, imposed to check the spread of coronavirus, would be sent to district shelters set up by the administration.

The directions were issued at a high-level meeting which was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, DMs and DCPs via video-conferencing.

