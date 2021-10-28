‘Send excess security personnel to Kashmir’: Shiv Sena’s dig at Centre over Z-plus security cover for Sameer Wankhede

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that if the Centre has spare security personnel, it should send them to Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh. (PTI)

Maharashtra’s ruling party Shiv Sena today slammed the Centre alleging misuse of central forces in providing security to people who don’t deserve it. Speaking to the media, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that if the Centre has spare security personnel, it should send them to Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh. He was referring to the Centre’s decision to provide Z-Plus security cover to Narcotics Control Bureau’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

“It seems the Centre has a lot of security forces to spare that people are given security like this. They should send the forces to Kashmir, Arunachal instead,” said Sanjay Raut, adding that Maharashtra is a safe state for everyone.

Raut further said that those who do crooked work in the state are given Z-plus security. “An inquiry has to be done (in the cruise ship drug case and allegations against NCB official Sameer Wankhede). It’s not as if an inquiry is not done if someone has Z-plus security. Those who point fingers at the Maharashtra government and do crooked work here are felicitated with Z-plus security,” said Raut.

It may be recalled that Mumbai Police has initiated an investigation against Wankhede. “A team led by ACP Milind Khetale to investigate the allegations levelled against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Four Police stations in Mumbai have received complaints against Wankhede,” said Mumbai Police today.

Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik has been levelling serious allegations of corruption and extortion against Wankhede. The NCB official is handling the high-profile cruise-ship drug bust case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested on October 2.

Meanwhile, Wankhede’s wife Kranti Redkar has sought time from Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to seek justice. She has also written a letter to Thackeray in which she said, “…We’re being insulted before people every day. A woman’s dignity is being toyed with in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’ state. Had Balasaheb been here today, he wouldn’t have liked it…..He (Balasaheb) is not here today but you are. We see him in you, we trust you. I believe that you will not allow injustice to my family and me. As a Marathi, I look towards you with hopes of justice”.

On the other hand, Sameer Wankhede was questioned by NCB yesterday over allegations made against him by Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the drugs-on-cruise matter. Sail had alleged a deal of around Rs 26 crore in the case.