Send at least one member from each family to Delhi border: Punjab farmer organisations

Farmer organizations of Punjab, the major force of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (United Farmers’ Front) spearheading the protest against the three farm laws, on Wednesday appealed to the people of the state to send at least one member from each family to Delhi border on May 10 and 12 in batches to join an all-India convention.

Speaking to the media after meeting leaders of 32 protesting unions, Balbir Singh Rajewal said a large number of farmers, labourers, shopkeepers will come on the streets and protest against the lockdown in Punjab. The general body of SKM, a conglomeration of several farmer unions from different states, will meet on May 7 to chalk out a plan for the all-India convention, he said. Last month, SKM had announced the plan to hold the convention on May 10 at the Singhu border through physical presence as well as via video conferencing.

Rajewal said that the Centre has failed to fight against the Corona pandemic, to provide proper healthcare and basic facilities like oxygen, beds and medicines to the citizens. “Although the BJP is giving a big excuse that the farmers are spreading the corona, where the farmers are taking necessary precautions and vaccinations. Governments are imposing lockdown (in various regions) to hide their failures and to take anti-people decisions,” he said.

Farmer leaders are expecting more protestors from Punjab to come to Delhi since the harvesting season is almost over. Last month, the protesting leaders had decided to defer their plan to hold a march to parliament, which was scheduled to be held during the first fortnight of May, amid the second wave of Covid 19.

Rajewal also said: “SKM is ready for dialogue and farmers are completely optimistic about it.” The government should stop maligning the farmers and initiate the talks with good intentions, he added.

Protesting farmer unions have been maintaining since November 27 last year, when the protest started on the Delhi’s border, to continue the stir until three contentious farm laws are repealed and a legally guaranteed MSP mechanism is put in place.

The Supreme Court, in January, stayed the implementation of the three farm laws and appointed a committee of experts to submit a report after talking to all the stakeholders. After the panel submitted its report, SC is yet to begin hearings on the issue. Farmer unions had also rejected the Centre’s offer to continue the discussion saying it was conditional on accepting the government’s proposal to withhold the laws for 12-18 months.

The last dialogue was held on January 22 after which the government has not invited the farmer leaders for the talks saying it will wait till they “re-consider” (accept) its proposal to keep the laws in abeyance. Even though farmer leaders are keen to resume the dialogue with the government, at the same time they have been continuing with their mass mobilisation programme against the three farm laws in various states.