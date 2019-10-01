Send all-party delegation led by Manmohan Singh to Pakistan for Kartarpur Corridor ceremony: Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Abhishek Manu Singhvi has asked the Modi government to sens an all-party delegation to Pakistan for Kartarpur Corridor opening ceremony.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi has suggested the Modi government to send an all-party delegation with former PM Manmohan Singh as its head to Pakistan to attend the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor.

Singhvi’s remark comes after Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Islamabad has decided to invite Manmohan Singh to attend the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor.

“Pakistan’s invite to Dr Manmohan Singh, I suggest to the government of India, Prime Minister and Home Minister: send an all-party delegation to Pakistan. Whole country to show solidarity qua Pakistan,” Singhvi said in a tweet while reacting to Pakistan’s invitation.

The Congress leader said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should personally constitute the delegation of selected individuals and request Singh to lead it.

“Even more significant than PV Narsimha Rao nomination of (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee to head UN delgation,” he said this while recalling how PM Narasimha Rao himself formed a team of delegates headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, then opposition party leader, to represent India at the United Nations in Geneva.

“I meant PM should request Dr Manmohan Singh to head this multi individual delegation to Pakistan,” the Congress spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, Manmohan Singh’s office said it has no information about the invite so far. According to multiple media reports, Singh is likely to decline the invitation.

The Kartarpur Corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan with the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab. The work had started in November last year. It is likely to open in November ahead of 550th birth anniversary of first Sikh guru Baba Nanak. The corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims. The pilgrims will only have to obtain a permit to visit the revered Kartarpur Sahib.