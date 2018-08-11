Seminar in Delhi to discuss role of Muslim youths in nation building, combatting terrorism

The seminar – Role of Muslim Youth in Nation Building – being organised by Muslim Students Organisation of India (MSOI)

The role of Muslim youths in nation building and combatting terrorism and radicalisation will be discussed at a day-long seminar to be addressed by prominent scholars from the community in Delhi tomorrow.

The seminar – Role of Muslim Youth in Nation Building – being organised by Muslim Students Organisation of India (MSOI), is expected to adopt a resolution urging the central government to form a firm policy to combat radicalisation and terrorism while maintaining the social fabric of society, a release issued by MSOI said.

Mufti Ashfaq Husain Quadri, president of All India Tanzeem Ulema E Islam, Delhi; Ahmed Mujtaba Siddiqui of Aligarh Muslim University; Syed Muhammad Razvi of Sunni Dawate Islami, Mumbai; Shahnawaz Warsi, an assistant professor at AMU, Malappuram, Kerala; Mufti Khalid Ayyoob Misbahi, deputy Mufti of Jaipur; Shujaat Ali Quadri, president of MSOI and Maulana Zafaruddin Barkaati, editor of Kanzul Iman, Delhi, will participate in the event.

The scholars will speak on issues such as role and responsibilities of youths in nation building, role of Sufism and its necessity in nation building and combating terrorism and radicalisation.

Prevailing political situation in the country and how to celebrate the forthcoming Independence Day will also be discussed at the seminar.