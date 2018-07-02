Selfie lands police trainee in jail, here’s what happened

Rawat acted on his sudden impulse to sit on the judge’s chair but what he did not know was that his fancy could land him in serious trouble.

A sudden desire to click a selfie at the wrong time and in a wrong place landed a police trainee in jail. Ram Avtar Rawat, a trainee constable in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal landed himself in trouble after he dared to sit on the chief judicial magistrate’s chair in Umaria and even tried to click a selfie. According to a Times of India report, the incident took place when Rawat saw the judge’s chair empty in chief judicial magistrate K P Singh’s courtroom while passing by the room. Rawat acted on his sudden impulse to sit on the judge’s chair but what he did not know was that his fancy could land him in serious trouble.

While Rawat was busy taking selfies with the chief judicial magistrate’s chair, he was caught doing so by a judicial staff who had opened the doors of the courtroom. He was baffled to see the police trainee sitting on the judge’s chair and on top of that he was taking selfies.

The report further states that as the judicial staffer objected and confronted Rawat over his action. Rawat allegedly flew into a rage and soon after started abusing the staffer. The report also states that Rawat tried to take advantage of his police background to cover up for his action. The police trainee said he is a policeman and no one can stop him from doing what he wanted. Soon after the police trainee made this statement, he received a befitting lesson.

As soon as the incident took place, police were called and Rawat was taken into custody. As for his punishment is concerned, Rawat was charged with trespassing under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. During questioning it was revealed that the accused was a trainee in police academy and dared to take the selfie for fun. While Rawat was not kept in the jail for long and granted bail soon after, an incident like this can cause some serious trouble for people. The report further stated that such an incident can lead to a year’s prison sentence or fine, or both, upon conviction.