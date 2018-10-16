Selfie goes wrong, three teenaged students drown in Karnataka’s Nijagalkere lake near Bengaluru

Selfie goes wrong: The students had come to Dobbespet to take part in the National Service Scheme (NSS) camp for service.

In another freak incident of a selfie turning fatal in India, three students drowned in Karnataka’s Nijagalkere lake on Monday while they were posing for selfies, reports said. The lake is located on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The three students, all in the age group of 16 to 17, were part of a group of 50 pupils from Siddaganga Pre-University College in Tumakuru district.

The students had come to Dobbespet to take part in the National Service Scheme (NSS) camp for service. The three students went to visit the nearby lake there and were posing to click a selfie. Suddenly, one of them slipped and started drowning. However, the other two friends jumped in to save him. Unfortunately, in the process of rescuing him, they too drowned, police said. The bodies have been recovered.

According to a study, India accounted for 60 per cent of selfie deaths between March 2014 and September 2016. The study was conducted by Me, Myself and My Killfie: Characterizing and Preventing Selfie Deaths. The study shows that in the aforementioned period, 76 of the 127 selfie deaths happened in India. The study was conducted by Mellon University and Indraprastha Institute of Information Delhi.