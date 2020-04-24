Self-reliance the biggest learning from Coronavirus, says PM Modi, praises handling of crisis by villages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during interaction with Sarpanchs from across the nation via video conferencing on Panchayati Raj Diwas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the biggest lesson coronavirus has taught us is to become self-reliant. Addressing gram panchayat members via video-conferencing, the Prime Minister said that villages have shown the way during this difficult time.

“The coronavirus crisis has given us its biggest message, its biggest lesson that we have to become self-sufficient. Villages become self-sufficient for their basic needs, the district at its level, the state at its level, and how the whole country became self-sufficient, now it has become very essential,” he said and lauded the measures taken by the villages to defeat the coronavirus.

“All of you have given the mantra to the world – do gaj doori (two yards away) to define social distancing in simpler terms, to fight coronavirus pandemic. It is your efforts that there is a discussion in the world today how India has responded to coronavirus,” he said.

He said that the coronavirus crisis has shown that the people living in the villages of the country may not have a degree but are able to handle the situation on their own with their teachings.

“The update coming from the villages is also inspiring for many,” he said.

“In these 2-3 months we have also seen that the citizen of India, instead of succumbing to many difficulties, are fighting effectively in the limited resources,” he said.

“There are hurdles, but with resolve we are moving forward, and the work for saving country is on,” Modi added.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the e-GramSwaraj portal and a mobile application on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Diwas. He said that there was a time when less than a hundred panchayats in the country were connected to broadband.

“But broadband has now reached more than 1.25 lakh panchayats. Not only this, the number of common service centers in villages is also crossing three lakhs,” he said.