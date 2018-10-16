Self-proclaimed godman Rampal sentenced to life imprisonment in 2 murder cases

One of the cases dates back to year 2006 when Rampal allegedly made remarks against the Arya Samaj’s core text Satyarth Prakash

Self-proclaimed godman Rampal was today sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Haryana’s Hisar. Earlier, on October 11, Rampal was found guilty in two murder cases. Additional District and Sessions Judge, Hisar, D R Chaliya had pronounced the judgement. Rampal and 27 of his followers were charged with murder and wrongful confinement after four women and a child were found dead in his Satlok Ashram in Barwala town in Hisar on November 19, 2014.

One of the cases dates back to year 2006 when Rampal allegedly made remarks against the Arya Samaj’s core text Satyarth Prakash. Following this, a violence broke out between two groups in which one person was killed and over 50 people got injured. Rampal was found guilty and was sentenced to 22 months jail. However, Rampal got bail and was released in 2008.