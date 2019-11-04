‘Self-goal’, ‘stop the drama’: Vijay Goel draws flak on Twitter for violating Delhi Odd-Even rule

Goel was issued challan of Rs 4,000 by Delhi Traffic Police near Janpath for violating the rules. (ANI Image)

Twitterati on Monday strongly criticised BJP leader Vijay Goel for violating the ongoing Odd-Even traffic rationing scheme enforced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital. Calling the scheme as “an election stunt”, the former Union Minister travelled in an odd-numbered car today.

Goel was accompanied by BJP vice president Shyam Jaju and others in his SUV. He was also issued challan of Rs 4,000 by Delhi Traffic Police near Janpath for violating the rules.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the former Minister said, “this scheme is just a gimmick, they (Delhi Govt) themselves say pollution is due to stubble burning, then how does this scheme help? I am ready to pay the fine for violation.”

BJP leader Vijay Goel leaves from his house in an odd numbered car in protest against #OddEven scheme,says ‘This scheme is just a gimmick, they(Delhi Govt) themselves say pollution is due to stubble burning,then how does this scheme help? I am ready to pay the fine for violation’ pic.twitter.com/RtdPWXthnR — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2019

Some Twitterati called the move as drama and asked Goel to obey the rules. In one of the tweets, Sandeep Singh, a resident of Chandigarh, appreciated the decision of Kejriwal government and said, “Don’t do politics everywhere. It’s a good decision by Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Administration. The right should be appreciated. Uses of ODD/EVEN -The no. of private vehicle on the street is less because of this less traffic & a lot of pollution doesn’t occur. Good work appreciated.”

Don’t do politics everywhere. It’s a good decision by @ArvindKejriwal & Delhi Administration. The right should be appreciated.

Uses of ODD/EVEN

-The no. of private vehicle on the street is less because of this less traffic & a lot of pollution doesn’t occur.

Good work appreciated — Sandeep Singh (@speedysandeep) November 4, 2019

Another Twitterati asked the government to issue Goel challan of Rs 10 lakh. “Iska challan 10 lakh ka Kato,” said Ketul Kumar.

Some termed Goel’s move as arrogance and advised the saffron party to put an end to such antics as this would cost BJP in the Delhi Assembly election. “This arrogance is surely gonna cost BJP next election in Delhi,” said Jinn Chao on microblogging site.

This arrogance is surely gonna cost BJP next election in Delhi. — Jinn Chao (@JinnRaj) November 4, 2019

Later, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot met the BJP leader and present him a bouquet of flower and urged him not to violate the scheme as it was aimed at bringing down pollution.

The odd-even traffic scheme will continue from 8 am to 8 pm till November 15, 2019, in the national capital.