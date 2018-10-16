Seized truck with over 7,000 bottles of liquor goes missing from police station in Delhi, cops clueless

Confirming the disappearance of the truck, police said that a non-bailable warrant has been issued against the owner and the CCTV footage of the area is being scanned for the investigation. (Representational photo: PTI)

Delhi Police found themselves in an embarrassing spot after a truck which was seized by them in February went missing from the Badarpur police station. Not just the truck, its owner is also untraceable for the past one week. Police teams are searching for the 16-wheel vehicle which was parked outside the police station. According to a report by Times Of India, the truck was seized from Mathura Road when it was on its way towards Ashram.

The container of the truck had more than 7,000 bottles of liquor which were taken to Bihar and Gujarat and seized under the Excise Act. Interestingly, it was taken to states where liquor is prohibited. Moreover, during the seizure, two persons arrested from Haryana had confirmed that the truck carried 548 cartons with 7,008 bottles of Indian made foreign liquor. It has special hidden chambers in its body and a GPS tracker installed to keep tabs on the location.

Confirming the disappearance of the truck, police said that a non-bailable warrant has been issued against the owner and the CCTV footage of the area is being scanned for the investigation. Senior police officers said that an inquiry will be conducted after the recovery of the truck to ascertain lapses on their part. The personnel at the station on the day the vehicle disappeared are also being questioned, TOI reported.

Moreover, when the truck was seized police had removed the battery as per the procedure before it was parked. However, on October 9, it went missing and the police have no idea about the direction in which the truck went.

Last month, in UP’s Jalaun, 15 trucks seized for overloading went missing from outside a police station even when two cops were on duty for their custody.