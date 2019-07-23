Seize this opportunity: Mehbooba Mufti backs Donald Trump’s mediation offer on Kashmir

Mufti said that New Delhi and Islamabad should seize this opportunity to forge peace through dialogue. (PTI)

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday backed US President Donald Trump’s offer of mediation between India and Pakistan on Kashmir. She said that New Delhi and Islamabad should seize this opportunity to forge peace through dialogue. “Despite GOI refuting idea of third party mediation on J&K, the disclosure made by Trump marks a huge policy shift. Even though USA doesn’t hold a great record in resolving protracted conflicts, hope both countries seize this opportunity to forge peace through dialogue,” Mufti said.

This comes a day after Donald Trump stirred a massive row with his claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate between two Asian neighbors on Kashmir — a claim India rejected within hours, saying no such request has been made by Prime Minister Modi to the US President. “It has been India’s consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross border terrorism. The Shimla Agreement & the Lahore Declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India & Pakistan bilaterally,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Today, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar while speaking in the Rajya Sabha reiterated that Modi made no mediation request to Donald Trump. “I would like to categorically assure the House that no such request has been made by PM Modi,” he said. Donald Trump’s claim on Kashmir surprised many in India as few could believe that an Indian PM could make such a request to a third party when it has been the stated policy of New Delhi that issues between the two neighbors would be resolved bilaterally.

The US President while responding to a question during a press briefing after meeting Imran Khan had said: “I was with Prime Minister Modi two weeks ago, and we talked about this subject. And he actually said, “Would you like to be a mediator or arbitrator?” I said, “Where?” He said, “Kashmir.” Because this has been going on for many, many years. I was surprised at how long; it’s been going on a long — And I think they’d like to see it resolved. And I think you’d like to see it resolved. And if I can help, I would love to be a mediator. It shouldn’t be — I mean, it’s impossible to believe two incredible countries that are very, very smart, with very smart leadership, can’t solve a problem like that. But if you want me to mediate or arbitrate, I would be willing to do that.”