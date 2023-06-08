scorecardresearch
Sehore borewell incident: Rescue ops to evacuate 3-year-old girl continue on Day 3, Borewell Rescue Robot pressed into service

The girl is believed to have slipped deeper, further complicating the rescue operation that entered its third day on Thursday.

Written by India News Desk
Sehore Borewell Incident| Madhya Pradesh| Shivraj Singh Chauhan
The rescue operation to evacuate a three-year-old girl is in progress.(Source- PTI)

Rescue operations to evacuate a three-year-old girl who fell into a borewell in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, continued on Thursday under relatively tougher circumstances as the slipped further and is now stuck at a depth of approximately 100 feet.

The Borewell Rescue Robot team arrived in the Mungavali village of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

The three-year-old girl fell into a 300-feet borewell situated outside her house. Earlier it was reported that the girl is stuck between a depth of 25-30 feet in the borewell.

The farmhouse in which the borewell is situated belongs to another member of the village.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday took stock of the situation and said that efforts are underway to rescue the child.

“Hearing the sad news of a daughter falling into the borewell in the village of Mungavali of Sehore… The SDRF has started the process of evacuating the girl. I have instructed the local authorities to take necessary measures and I am also in constant touch with the authorities,” Chouhan tweeted yesterday.

First published on: 08-06-2023 at 11:45 IST

