Seers up Ram Mandir ante, want Modi government, Supreme Court to take up matter on priority

Almost ten days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept to power for a second consecutive term with a stronger mandate than 2014, seers met in Ayodhya on Monday to discuss the prevailing situation with regard to the construction of a grand Ram Mandir. According to a report in The Indian Express, seers maintained that the time has come to talk about the matter as the government was formed in the name of Ram. It said that seers also decided that a delegation will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue soon. Kalyan Nayan Das, a senior member of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, told The Indian Express that seers also decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das in a grand manner. The week-long celebrations will begin on June 7 and end on June 15. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the celebrations \u201cElections are over. The government has been formed in the name of Ram and by taking the name of Ram. Now time has come to do the work of Ram as well,\u201d Kamal Nayan Das who succeeded Mahant Nritya Gopal Das after his death said. Seers said that they will raise the Ram Mandir issue at the week-long Sant Sammelan in Ayodhya to mark the birth anniversary of Ram Janma Bhumi Nyas chief Nritya Gopal Das. Seers from across the world are extended to attend the June 15 conclave in Ayodhya and another meeting will be held in Haridwar on June 17-18, he said. The construction of Ram Mandir at the disputed land in Ayodhya would be the main agenda of the meeting. According to Das, the Monday meeting in Ayodhya was called to discuss the prevailing situation including the Supreme Court's stand and what needs to be done in the future to pave the way for construction of a temple in Ayodhya. The national leadership of Vishwa Hindu Parishad was present in the meeting. He said both the BJP government and the top court should take up the matter on priority. The Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case is currently pending before the Supreme Court. The court had in February suggested mediation option for an amicable resolution to the decades-old dispute. On May 10, the court granted three months more time to the mediation panel to complete the process.