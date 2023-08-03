scorecardresearch
Seema Haider to play 'RAW' agent in Bollywood thriller? Pak resident auditions for movie on Kanhaiya Lal beheading

Amit Jani, the producer of ‘A Tailor Murder Story’, presented a saffron shawl to Seema Haider. Reports say that Jani has already received an ‘NOC’ from Kanhaiya Lal’s family for the movie.

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
Seema Haider claims that she fell in love with Sachin Meena while playing PubG. (File Photo)

Seema Haider latest news: Seema Haider, the Pakistan resident who has been in news for her illegal entry in India, has made headlines once again. But this time around, it is not about her relationship with Greater Noida’s Sachin Meena. If latest reports are to be believed, Seema Haider recently auditioned for a role in a Bollywood movie based on the gruesome beheading of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor based in Rajasthan’s Udaipur.

Makers of the movie titled ‘A Tailor Murder Story’ have reportedly auditioned her for a role of the ‘RAW’ agent. Latest reports say that movie makers Bharat Singh and Jayant Sinha met Seema Haider in Greater Noida, where she has been living with Sachin Meena and his family since she came to India via Kathmandu in May this year.

The movie makers ‘appreciated’ Seema’s decision of converting to Hinduism. Amit Jani, the producer of ‘A Tailor Murder Story’, presented a saffron shawl to Seema Haider. Reports say that Jani has already received an ‘NOC’ from Kanhaiya Lal’s family for the movie. However, Seema Haider has not accepted the role as of now.

She says that until she gets a clearance from Indian intelligence agencies, she won’t go ahead with the project. The team of Jani Firefox Production House is also waiting for the same, a News18 report said. The movie, which has a budget of Rs 30 crore, is scheduled to hit the theaters in November this year, an India Today report said.

The murder most gruesome

Kanhaiya Lal, tailor based in Udaipur, was beheaded inside his shop by two men who recorded the murder. The men, who were later identified as Ghouse Mohammed and Mohammd Riyaz Attari, had said that they had killed the tailor over a social media post supporting Nupur Sharma. She had sparked a massive row over her remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

Rajasthan

First published on: 03-08-2023 at 13:34 IST

