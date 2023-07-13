The Mumbai Police on Thursday received a message threatening to repeat a “26/11-like terrorist attack” if Pakistani national Seema Ghulam Haider, who came illegally to India to be with a man she fell in love with, is not allowed to return to her country.

The police suspect it to be a hoax call but are trying to trace the sender of the threat message, reported The Indian Express.

The Greater Noida police had arrested Haider earlier this month for entering India illegally violating the immigration laws along with Sachin Meena, 22, and his father for providing shelter to her. The three were later granted bail by a court.

Haider is identified as a resident of Rind Hajana village in Pakistan’s Sindh province. She had allegedly entered India illegally through Nepal with her four children, to meet Meena whom she met while playing PUBG.

She had been staying in Greater Noida’s Rabupura area with Meena, without a valid visa, for around a month.

The suspect had sent the message in Urdu, “If Seema Haider does not return, then India will be destroyed. Prepare yourself for the return of the 26/11 like (terrorist) attack. And the government of Uttar Pradesh will be responsible for this,” said the message.

The Mumbai Police has also informed their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh to look out for the suspect. No case has been registered yet, said the officials.

Haider has been suspected to be an agent of Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI over the suspicious circumstances of her entry to India and her past life. However, the couple has categorically denied the allegations, reported The Indian Express.