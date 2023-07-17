Pakistani national Seema Ghulam Haider, who hit the headlines for her viral PUBG love story, has gone missing from her Greater Noida home. Along with Haider, Sachin Meena, her Indian husband, is also reportedly missing. The latest TV reports say that the couple have not been seen in the Greater Noida locality for past two days.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Uttar Pradesh ATS has also launched a probe to ascertain Haider’s Pakistani links and the route she took to enter India. It should be noted that local police has been guarding the couple’s house in Greater Noida’s Rabupura. Earlier, Haider, Sachin and his father Netrapal were arrested for her illegal entry in India. The UP Police had made the arrests under the Foreigners Act. Later, the trio were released on bail.