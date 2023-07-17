scorecardresearch
Seema Haider, husband Sachin ‘detained’ by UP ATS in Greater Noida for ‘spy’ probe: TV Reports

Earlier reports had said that both Seema and Sachin were ‘missing’ from their Greater Noida home for last couple of days

Written by Breaking News Desk
Seema Haider claims that she and Sachin Meena hqd got married at Kathmandu's Pashupatinath Temple. (PTI photo)

Uttar Pradesh ATS has ‘detained’ Seema Haider and her ‘husband’ Sachin Meena for investigation in the alleged ‘spy’ probe, latest TV reports say. The development comes hours after news surfaced that Seema and Sachin were missing from their Greater Noida house. However, new TV reports say that UP Police has taken the couple for interrogation. The reports say that Seema has four cellphones. The officials are looking at the CDR or call detail records of these devices. The ATS probe comes days after Seema, Sachin and his father were released on bail after they were arrested on July 4.

The TV reports say that the ATS are interrogating Seema for her alleged links in Pakistan, Dubai and Nepal. The officials are determining how exactly Seema took the flight from Pakistan to Dubai and then came to Kathmandu for her journey to Greater Noida with her kids. Reports say that passports of the Pakistani national along with her children have been sent to the Pakistan High Commission. Reports also say that Seema maybe officially arrested very soon. A UP ATS team in plain clothes had reached the Meenas’ residence in Rabupura and detained Seema Haider.

First published on: 17-07-2023 at 16:37 IST

