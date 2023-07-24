Seema Haider 2.0? Now, Alwar woman crosses border to meet ‘Facebook friend’ in Pakistan

Even as Indian agencies conduct a probe to know the truth of Seema Haider’s identity, news is coming from Rajasthan’s Alwar that a 35-year-old married woman crossed the border to meet a ‘Facebook friend’ in Pakistan. Media reports say that the husband of an Alwar resident claimed that his wife had told him about her Jaipur trip. This story comes right after the nation has been hooked on the story of Pakistan’s Seema Haidar ‘marrying’ Noida’s Sachin Meena. According to the police, this woman from Alwar left home on July 20. The woman who has been identified as one Anju, left her husband behind, who got to know about her visit to Pakistan on Sunday. Arvind Kumar called his wife only to know that she was in the Deer town of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

While Seema had entered India illegally via Nepal, Anju on the other hand, has gone with a valid Pakistan visa of 30 days to meet Nasrullah. Anju told the media that she became friends with the 29-years-old on Facebook four years ago. As the news broke out, a team of Rajasthan officers reached her Alwar residence and interrogated her husband. Anju was granted the visa on May 4 this year.

Arvind was assured by his wife that she will return in a few days from her tour to Jaipur, he told the media. Arvind lived in a rented flat with his wife. When he was asked if he was aware of his wife’s acquaintance with the Pakistani guy, he said she had gotten her passport three years ago saying that she needed to explore chances in other countries for work. Arvind appealed to the masses to not make it a “Hindu-Muslim love story”.

Arvind clarified that they are Christians and that he is hopeful that she will return to him as she had assured. Javed Khan, SHO of Upper Dir police station under which Deer falls, reported to Aaj News of Pakistan that Anju had a visa and had legally entered Pakistan.