Seeking ‘bold decisions’, Congress asks PM Modi to declare economic package equalling 5-6% of GDP

Congress has urged PM Narendra Modi to be bold in declaring a financial package of at least five to six per cent of the GDP.

The Congress party on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Modi government saying the relief fund announced for the poor was inadequate. Senior party leader Anand Sharma said that the government should announce a second financial package and contended that the previous one announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was not even 1% of the country’s GDP.

Sharma said that the Prime Minister should take “bold decisions” in the interest of the nation. Sharma added that GST refunds are yet to be paid to the states and MGNREGA payments are still pending. The Centre, he said, should immediately clear this.

The relief package announced by the government is inadequate and “we hope the PM when he addresses the nation tomorrow will announce the second party of the package”.

“PM Narendra Modi should be bold in declaring an economic package of at least 5-6% of GDP,” he said.

Alleging that the government was acting discriminately by not permitting CSR, industry contributions to CM relief funds, he said, “The government should ensure contributions from industry, CSR funds be allowed in CMs relief fund on same lines as PM Cares.”

Besides, he also demanded that the Centre should announce special package for all states. “Each state must get a special package or grant from the Centre. All pending dues be paid to states,” the Congress leader said.

He also expressed concern over the weakening of Indian companies due to the poor state of economy. He demanded that the Centre should prevent foreign corporates from taking control of such Indian companies. “Government must ensure no pharma, insurance, financial sector companies will be taken over amid the COVID-19 crisis,” Sharma said.

The Modi government had on March 27 announced a relief package of Rs 1.70 lakh crore, named Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Scheme, for poor.