See pic: When Tej Pratap Yadav took Aishwarya Rai for bicycle ride in Patna

Tej Pratap Yadav and Aishwarya Rai. (Source: Instagram)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav who married former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai’s granddaughter Aishwarya Rai at a grand ceremony in Patna on May 12 seems to have started his married life on an interesting note. The marriage ceremony was a grand event and was attended by many political figures like Bihar Governor Satya Pal Mallik, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and several of his cabinet colleagues and veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav.

Many videos of Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, among other dancing to popular Bollywood and Bhojpuri songs had gone viral on the internet. Now, Tej Pratap Yadav has posted an image on his Instagram account in which he can be seen taking Aishwarya Rai for a bicycle ride in Patna.

The post has got the Twitterati talking and left them in the awe of the couple. Here is Taj Pratap Yadav’s post:

The Tej Pratap Yadav-Aishwarya Rai marriage had produced a special moment between Lalu Prasad and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar who were seen together for the first time after Nitish walked out of the Grand Alliance in July last year and returned to the BJP-led NDA fold.

Nitish Kumar received a warm welcome by Lalu and his family. Rabri Devi also exchanged greetings with the Chief Minister.

The menu was an attraction in itself. A lavish spread of vegetarian dishes, prepared by a Kanpur-based caterer had been made for the guests. Bihar’s popular ‘litti-chokha’, Amritsari kulcha, imarti, gulab jamun, karhai paneer and kulfi besides continental dishes were served.

There were also a few reports of mismanagement at the wedding because of some unruly crowds.

Later, Tej Pratap’s brother and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav had taken to Twitter and thanked people for blessing the couple. “Had we expected that lakhs of people would come to shower their blessings on the couple in the presence of Lalu Prasad Yadav, we would have organised the wedding at a bigger venue like Gandhi Maidan. Forgive us for whatever trouble you faced. Thank you again,” tweeted Tejashwi.