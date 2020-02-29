Sedition law being misused, want speedy trial: CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar

Kanhaiya Kumar said alleged he is a victim of political vendetta against him and sought to link it with the Bihar Assembly elections.

Former JNU student and CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar has questioned the timing of the Delhi government’s nod to the police to prosecute him in connection with a four-year-old sedition case. Kumar alleged he is a victim of political vendetta against him and sought to link it with the Bihar Assembly elections.

He said that the decision comes just a few months ahead of the Assembly elections in Bihar and demanded a speedy trial.

“The charge-sheet was filed for the first time when I was about to contest the election and now elections are going to be held in Bihar again. There is NDA government in Bihar, the state government has passed a resolution in the assembly against NRC-NPR,” he said.

The former JNUSU president said the matter was delayed deliberately and claimed that the sedition law was being misused by the government to silence critics.

“It is clear that this matter was created and delayed for political benefit. I want a speedy trial in a fast-track court so that the entire country gets to know how a law like sedition is being misused,” Kumar, a resident of Begusarai, said.

The Delhi Police had last year filed the charge sheet at a city court against Kanhaiya Kumar and others. Police said he was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans at an event in February 2016. It also charged former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya with shouting anti-India slogans during the event to commemorate the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru.

The prosecution sanction was granted nearly a year after a city court asked the AAP government to take a decision. At that time. the AAP government had then told the court that the police had filed the charge sheet in the 2016 incident in a “secret and hasty manner”, without obtaining the approval of the competent authority.