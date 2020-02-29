Sedition Case against Kanhaiya Kumar: P Chidambaram slams Arvind Kejriwal government

P Chidambaram slams Arvind Kejriwal government for giving nod to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar in sedition case.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday criticised CM Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government for giving its nod to prosecute former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and nine others in connection with the 2016 JNU sedition case. Chidambaram in a tweet said that he strongly disapproves the decision taken by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The former Home minister alleged that the Delhi government was ill-informed in its understanding of sedition law.

“Delhi government is no less ill-informed than the central government in its understanding of sedition law. I strongly disapprove of the sanction granted to prosecute Mr Kanhaiya Kumar and others for alleged offences under sections 124A and 120B of IPC,” he tweeted.

His remark comes a day after the Delhi government gave its nod to the city police to prosecute Kanhaiya and nine others in the 2016 JNU sedition case.

The charge sheet in the case was filed by the police last year. Police claimed that Kanhaiya Kumar was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans at an event within the university campus in February 2016. Kanhaiya, who hails Begusarai in Bihar, was the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union president at the time. The others who will be prosecuted include former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya.

They all allegedly raised anti-India slogans during an event that was reportedly organised to commemorate the hanging of Parliament terror attack convict Afzal Guru.

Meanwhile, Kanhaiya Kumar has alleged that the sedition law was being misused by the government. In a tweet, he asked the Delhi Police and government officials to take this case seriously and ensure speedy trial and urged . “Fast-track court and quick action is required in the sedition case so that the country gets to know how the sedition law was misused in this entire case for political benefits,” he tweeted.