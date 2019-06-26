Security withdrawn, office demolished, Andhra CM Jagan Reddy goes full throttle against Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra CM Jaganmohan Reddy orders to remove security cover provided to former CM Chandrababu Naidu and his family.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has gone all guns blazing against his predecessor and Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu. From withdrawing the security cover provided to Naidu’s family members to ordering the demolition of Naidu’s office which, according to him, was an illegal construction, Jagan appears to be leaving no stone unturned to ensure the iron hand of law comes down hard on the former chief minister.

As per Jagan’s orders, the Z plus security accorded to Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh, who was a minister in the previous TDP government, has been withdrawn. The duo will only be given 2+2 gunmen now onward. Reports say that the security cover of his family has been completely removed. Naidu was provided Z plus security after he was attacked by Maoists in April 2003. He was apprised by the state government’s decision after he returned from a family vacation in Europe.

Earlier on Monday, the state government had ordered the demolition of ‘Praja Vedika’ building which was constructed by Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati. According to Reddy, the building was constructed on a riverbed. The construction of Rs 5 crore building violated several rules and involved corruption. The demolition order was issued by the CM after a meeting which he chaired at the Praja Vedika.

“This is the last meeting in this building. I am passing an order from his hall, after the meeting is over, this building will be demolished. It is important to send a strong message and set an example, let’s start from here,” he said.

The order was issued even as Naidu urged CM Reddy not to demolish the building. The building was constructed by Capital Region Development Authority on the Krishna riverbed near the residence of Naidu. In his plea, Naidu had demanded from Reddy to declare the hall used for official meetings in the previous government as residence annex for the Leader of Opposition. Naidu is the current Leader of Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The demolition began on Tuesday evening even as TDP workers protested against the government’s order. A JCB machine, six trucks and 30 labourers were involved in the demolition drive. Reports say that Naidu was present at his residence when the demotion began.

Meanwhile, reports say that the Chief Minister has ordered to return the land of farmers which was acquired from them for the construction of a road that leads to the residence of Naidu. In the Assembly elections held in April, the YSR Congress of Reddy won 151 seats out of the total strength of 176. The TDP was restricted to just 23.