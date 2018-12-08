Security upped at ‘Hanuman dham’ in Muzaffarnagar after Bhim Army’s call to take over all such temples

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar (File photo)

Security has been reinforced at the ‘Hanuman dham’ in Shukratal here as Bhim Army activists may attempt to take it over, police said on Saturday. The move comes days after Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar on Sunday said members of the Dalit community should take over all Hanuman temples in the country and appoint Dalits as priests there. He had said so while reacting to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claim that Lord Hanuman was a Dalit. Provincial Armed Constubulary (PAC) and police teams have been deployed at the Hanuman Dham apprehending attempts by Bhim Army activists to assume control of the temple, officials said.

So far, there’s no report of any untoward incident taking place, they said. “Hanuman was a forest dweller, deprived and a Dalit. Bajrang Bali worked to unite all Indian communities, from north to south and east to west,” Adityanath had said while addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. A right-wing group in Rajasthan has sent a legal notice to Adityanath, asking him to apologise for calling Lord Hanuman a Dalit. Last week, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) chairperson Nand Kumar Sai claimed that Lord Hanuman was a tribal.