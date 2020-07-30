Security tightened in UP districts bordering Nepal ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Ayodhya

Prime Minister Modi is to visit Ayodhya on August 5 for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple.

Uttar Pradesh police and Sashastra Seema Bal have been put on high alert in the districts bordering Nepal ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ayodhya, Independence Day and the coming festival season, a senior official has said.

The forces have stepped up vigil along the border in Maharajganj, Siddharthanagar, Shrawasti and Bahraich, Additional Director General of Gorakhpur Zone Dawa Sherpa said. They have been asked to ascertain the identity of people before allowing them through the open and porous border, he said.

The ADG referred to “some intelligence inputs” but did not elaborate. Prime Minister Modi is to visit Ayodhya on August 5 for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple.

“Cameras have been put on SSB posts besides the main roads. The dog squad and one platoon of women wing have also been deployed. Metal detectors have been installed at Sonauli and Tutibari outposts on Indo-Nepal border (in Maharajganj),” Sherpa said.

Orders have been issued to other security agencies such as Indo-Nepal Border Police, Local Intelligence Unit and other intelligence agencies to be on alert, and patrolling of public places such as hotels, rail and bus stations has also been intensified, Sherpa added. He said the porous border with Nepal is a great challenge for security forces.