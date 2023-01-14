scorecardresearch
Security scaled up at Gadkari’s Nagpur house & office after man claiming to be D gang member makes threat calls, demands Rs 100 cr: Police

“His phone number has been traced to Karnataka and a crime branch team has been sent to the address shared by him,” the official added. 

Written by PTI
Security was beefed up at Union minister Nitin Gadkari’s residence and office here in Maharashtra on Saturday after a man claiming to be a member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang made threatening calls and demanded Rs 100 crore, police said.The caller has been identified and a crime branch team has been sent to track him down in Karnataka, a police official said on Saturday night.

Three threat calls were received on the landline number of Gadkari‘s Public Relations office in Khamla area between 11.25 am to 12.30 pm, following which security was strengthened at the home and office of the Nagpur MP who belongs to BJP.”The caller told the phone operator that he is a member of the D gang and demanded Rs 100 crore from Gadkari. He threatened to harm the minister with a bomb if his demand is not met,” he said.

The caller also shared his mobile number and the address in Karnataka where he said the money must be sent, he said.

“Police have identified the caller who has a criminal past. His phone number has been traced to Karnataka and a crime branch team has been sent to the address shared by him,” the official added. 

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 09:17:23 pm