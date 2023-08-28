Security ramped up in Haryana’s Nuh as Hindu outfit calls ‘shobha yatra’ today, schools shut

Hindu groups have said they will resume their “shobha yatra” in Haryana’s Nuh today, which was disrupted as clashes broke out during the rally a few weeks ago, despite the authorities denying permission for any rally in the communally sensitive district.

Six people were killed in clashes that broke out in Muslim-majority Nuh on July 31, when a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession was attacked by mobs. The dead included two home guards and a cleric.

On August 13, the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat gave a call to resume the Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra in Nuh on August 28, which is the last Monday of the holy month of Shravan.

Even though the administration’s order was defied, the Haryana government has tightened security in the district by deploying 1,900 Haryana Police personnel and 24 companies of paramilitary forces at inter-state and inter-district borders.

The state administration denied permission for the yatra due to the G20 Sherpa Group meeting in Nuh from September 3 to 7 and the need to maintain law and order after the July 31 violence.

As a precautionary measure, prohibitory orders have been clamped in the district. Outsiders are banned from entering, educational institutions and banks are closed and mobile internet and bulk SMS services have been suspended.

An assembly of four or more people has also been banned in the district that saw communal clashes in July.

Police personnel are conducting thorough checking of vehicles at the Sohna toll in Gurugram. Every vehicle passing through the toll is being stopped and searched by the Haryana Police as part of the administration’s security arrangements.

Police personnel check vehicles on the eve of the VHP’s ‘Brij Mandal Yatra’ that will be taken out in Nuh. (PTI photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday advised people to visit nearby temples and offer prayers instead of participating in the procession that has been denied permission by the authorities.

“Instead of a ‘yatra’, people can visit temples in their areas for ‘jalabhishek’,” Chief Minister Khattar said.

So far, 393 people have been arrested and 118 have been taken into preventive detention in connection with the communal clashes.