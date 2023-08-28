scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Security ramped up in Haryana’s Nuh as Hindu outfit calls ‘shobha yatra’ today, schools shut

Heavy security arrangements are in place in violence-hit Nuh in Haryana for the shobha yatra called by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) today.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Security ramped up in Haryana's Nuh as Hindu outfit calls rally today, schools shut
24 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed at inter-state and inter-district borders. (Image: PTI)

Hindu groups have said they will resume their “shobha yatra” in Haryana’s Nuh today, which was disrupted as clashes broke out during the rally a few weeks ago, despite the authorities denying permission for any rally in the communally sensitive district.

Six people were killed in clashes that broke out in Muslim-majority Nuh on July 31, when a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession was attacked by mobs. The dead included two home guards and a cleric.

On August 13, the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat gave a call to resume the Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra in Nuh on August 28, which is the last Monday of the holy month of Shravan.

Also Read

Also Read: Situation not assessed properly’: Haryana Deputy CM claims ‘lapses’ led to Nuh violence

Even though the administration’s order was defied, the Haryana government has tightened security in the district by deploying 1,900 Haryana Police personnel and 24 companies of paramilitary forces at inter-state and inter-district borders.

The state administration denied permission for the yatra due to the G20 Sherpa Group meeting in Nuh from September 3 to 7 and the need to maintain law and order after the July 31 violence.

As a precautionary measure, prohibitory orders have been clamped in the district. Outsiders are banned from entering, educational institutions and banks are closed and mobile internet and bulk SMS services have been suspended.

Also Read: Internet services restored in Haryana’s Nuh 2 weeks after violence

An assembly of four or more people has also been banned in the district that saw communal clashes in July.

Police personnel are conducting thorough checking of vehicles at the Sohna toll in Gurugram. Every vehicle passing through the toll is being stopped and searched by the Haryana Police as part of the administration’s security arrangements.

Police personnel check vehicles on the eve of the VHP’s ‘Brij Mandal Yatra’ that will be taken out in Nuh. (PTI photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday advised people to visit nearby temples and offer prayers instead of participating in the procession that has been denied permission by the authorities.

Also Read: What caused unrest in Nuh, Haryana? Modi minister asks why participants carried weapons to religious yatra

“Instead of a ‘yatra’, people can visit temples in their areas for ‘jalabhishek’,” Chief Minister Khattar said.

So far, 393 people have been arrested and 118 have been taken into preventive detention in connection with the communal clashes.

More Stories on
Manohar Lal Khattar

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 28-08-2023 at 09:27 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS