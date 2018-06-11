Security of PM Narendra Modi to be strengthened in the wake of reports of assassination plot against him by Maoists

The security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be strengthened in the wake of reports of an assassination plot against him by the Maoists, the Home Ministry said today. (IE)

The security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be strengthened in the wake of reports of an assassination plot against him by the Maoists, the Home Ministry said today. Home Minister Rajnath Singh today held a high-level meeting in which National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Director Intelligence Bureau Rajiv Jain were present to review the prime minister’s security in the wake of inputs about threat to the PM’s life.

The Home Minister directed that all necessary measures be taken in consultation with other agencies to suitably strengthen the security arrangements for the prime minister, an official statement said. The home ministry is in receipt of a report from Maharashtra Police regarding certain communications amongst individuals having links to Maoists organisations containing references to targeting the prime minister, it said.

The police in Pune told a court on June 7 that they had seized a “letter” from the Delhi residence of one of the five people arrested for having alleged “links” with the banned CPI (Maoist). The purported letter allegedly mentioned of a plan to “assassinate” Modi in “another Rajiv Gandhi-type incident”, the police had told the court.