As more than 22.79 lakh candidates are all set to appear for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on June 21, authorities across the country are conducting mock drills, deploying security personnel and surveillance measures. The aim is to ensure the test is held smoothly and fairly.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold a nationwide mock drill on June 20 ahead of the re-exam which was ordered after the May 3 test that was cancelled amid a paper leak controversy. The examination will be held in pen-and paper mode across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

While the authorities’ focus remains on strengthening security arrangements, some candidates are facing challenges that go beyond preparation. In conflict-hit Manipur, aspirants are travelling under security escort to reach their examination centre amid ongoing tensions and concerns over safe passage.

‘It felt like anything could happen’: Aspirants raises security concerns ahead of the NEET Re-Test

According to a report by The Indian Express, a 19-year old aspirant from Kangpokpi travelled under security escort to Churachandpur ahead of the examination after fresh tensions complicated movement across parts of the state.

Manipur has been facing ethnic conflict since May 2023, mainly between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. In recent months, tensions have also intensified between Kuki-Zo and Naga groups in some districts, adding to concerns over travel and security.

“It was really scary because it felt anything could happen. It was dark when we left, and we were surrounded by security forces,” the student stated to The Indian Express. She said that the cancellation of the original examination and the re-test had left many students “emotionally and physically burned out.”

The report also mentioned that the district administrations and security agencies have put in place transportation arrangements for candidates in several parts of the state. According to NTA data cited by the Indian Express, 9,285 candidates from Manipur had taken up the examination for the May 3 NEET examination.

Nationwide mock drill to test readiness before exam day

NTA will conduct a nationwide mock drill on June 20 to assess preparedness and coordination among examination authorities, district administrations, police personnel and security agencies before candidates take the test the following day.

The agency also said the re-examination involves coordination among multiple agencies and levels of administration. Candidates eligible for compensatory time will be permitted to continue writing the examination until 6:20 pm.

The NTA has also started sending examination updates and centre-related information through its verified WhatsApp channel and has advised candidates to rely on official communications.

High-scale security operation spanning 551 cities

The NTA said that more than two lakh personnel, including observers, district administration officials, invigilators and police personnel have been deployed for the examination.

“To ensure a fair and transparent examination, the NTA has put in place a multi-layered security framework,” the agency mentioned. Measures include GPS-enabled vehicles with police escorts for transporting confidential materials. Aadhaar-based biometric authentication, CCTV surveillance and real-time monitoring through centralised control systems are also being used.

Mandatory frisking search through high-sensitivity metal detectors will also be done at examination centres. The agency clarified that candidates facing biometric authentication issues because of technical glitches or connectivity issues will not be denied entry and will instead undergo manual verification.

Meanwhile, NTA Director General Abhishek Singh refuted social media claims of fresh paper leaks as “fake.” Speaking to ANI, Singh said the question papers continue to be secure.

Why the Court backed Telegram restrictions

In another key development ahead of the re-examination , the Delhi High Court on Friday upheld the Centre’s decision to temporarily ban public access to Telegram and restrict its message-editing feature.

The court held that the measure was not unreasonable and observed that Telegram’s architecture is “conducive to amplification and mass dissemination of content,” as quoted by PTI. The court also mentioned that it allows information to reach a large number of users within a short period.

The Centre has blocked access to Telegram until June 22 and has ordered that the platform’s message editing feature be disabled until June 30. The government argued that the restrictions were necessary to curb the circulation of suspected question papers, exam-related information and fraudulent activities ahead of the re-test.

The NTA has urged candidates to ignore rumours about leaked papers and rely on the official channels for updates.