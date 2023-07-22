scorecardresearch
Follow Us
MUST READ
Pause slide

Security breach: Delhi Prisons suspends 4 officials over Yasin Malik’s SC appearance

The presence of Malik, serving life term in Tihar jail, in a packed courtroom created a flutter in the apex court on Friday.

Written by PTI
yasin malik, jklf chief yasin malin, solicitor general of india, solicitor general of india Tushar Mehta, solicitor general Tushar Mehta, supreme court india, ministry of home affairs, tushar mehta letter, yasin malik cbi case
He walked into the courtroom to the utter surprise of all present. (Image/IE)

The Department of Delhi Prisons has suspended four officials, including a deputy superintendent, in connection with the physical appearance of jailed JKLF chief Yasin Malik in Supreme Court, a statement said on Saturday.

The presence of Malik, serving life term in Tihar jail, in a packed courtroom created a flutter in the apex court on Friday.

Malik, who is in jail following his conviction and life sentence in a terror funding case, was brought to the high-security apex court premises in a prison van escorted by armed security personnel without the court”s permission.

Also Read
Also Read

He walked into the courtroom to the utter surprise of all present.

“In the matter of physical production of Malik before the Supreme Court on Friday, the Prisons Department has suspended one deputy superintendent, two assistant superintendents and one head warder Friday night as they were found to be prima facie responsible based on preliminary enquiry,” the statement said.

“Detailed enquiry is being conducted by DIG Tihar to identify any other officials who may also be responsible for the serious lapse,” it added.

On Friday, prison officials said Deputy Inspector General (Prisons-Headquarters) Rajiv Singh would conduct the inquiry to find out the lapse and fix the responsibility of erring officials and submit a report to the Director General (Prisons) within three days.

Voicing surprise at Yasin’s presence in the Supreme Court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Friday told a bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Dipankar Datta that there was a procedure for high-risk convicts to be allowed into the courtroom to argue their case personally.

Also Read

When Mehta pointed at Malik’s presence in the courtroom, the bench said it had not granted him permission or passed any order allowing him to argue his case in person.

Malik appeared in the top court when a bench headed by Justice Kant was hearing an appeal filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the September 20, 2022 order of a trial court in Jammu in the 1989 kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of then Union minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

More Stories on
Supreme Court

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 22-07-2023 at 19:45 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS