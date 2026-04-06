A major security scare unfolded at the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday afternoon after an unidentified vehicle allegedly breached a barricade and entered the high-security complex, raising alarm among officials and security personnel.

The situation escalated further when ink was reportedly thrown at the vehicle of Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta during the incident, adding to concerns over safety within the premises, according to News18.

According to preliminary inputs, the vehicle — carrying a registration number from Uttar Pradesh — entered through Gate No. 2, an access point typically monitored under strict security protocols.

“The driver proceeded towards the office of Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and placed a flower bouquet near the porch before retreating,” said a Delhi Secretariat official.

Security breach raises serious concerns

The breach has triggered serious questions over the effectiveness of security arrangements at the Assembly complex, which regularly hosts senior political leaders and lawmakers. The incident caused panic within the premises, prompting an immediate response from security agencies.

Officials indicated that the vehicle first rammed into a barrier before gaining entry, suggesting a possible lapse in access control mechanisms at one of the key gates.

CCTV scan underway, vehicle on the run

Authorities have launched a probe to determine how the vehicle managed to enter a restricted zone despite multiple layers of security. CCTV footage from various entry and exit points is being reviewed to reconstruct the sequence of events and identify those involved.

Following the breach and the alleged ink attack, the vehicle reportedly exited the premises and remains untraced. Efforts are underway to track down the vehicle and establish the identity of the driver.

The incident comes shortly after the Assembly received bomb threats during its recently concluded budget session, further intensifying concerns over security preparedness at the high-profile government complex.