Security agencies on high alert at Delhi airport

On a high alert post the Army’s cross-LoC anti-terror strike, security agencies have enhanced vigil at Indira Gandhi International Airport, the country’s busiest aerodrome, and urged flyers to cooperate with them, the airport operator DIAL said today.

Civil airports in western states and important ones like those in Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru have been put on high alert tackle any attack or sabotage as part of the heightened security arrangements following the Army’s cross-LoC surgical strikes on September 29.

“Both CISF and Delhi Police are in the highest state of alert. Random vehicle and passengers checks are being carried out by the security agencies to prevent any untoward incident,” a Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) spokesperson said.

“All passengers are requested to extend their cooperation with the security agencies during this festive season,” the spokesperson said.

The chief of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which provides security cover to airports, had recently reviewed security at all sensitive airports in the country.

“Security measures at vital airports have been stepped up … put on a high alert,” CISF Director General O P Singh had said yesterday.

Diversified GMR group holds 64 per cent stake in Delhi DIAL while mini-ratna public sector undertaking AAI has 26 per cent ownership and the rest is with Germany’s airport operator Fraport.