‘Section 144 imposed in Varanasi on 359 out of 365 days’: Priyanka Gandhi slams PM Modi

New Delhi | Published: January 2, 2020 4:35:16 PM

"On 359 out of 365 days in the year 2019, Section 144 was imposed in Varanasi town the PM's own constituency and he has the gall to say that people have nothing to fear?" she said in her tweet.

priyanka gandhi vadra, narendra modi, Section 144, Section 144 varanasi, varanasiPriyanka Gandhi cited a media report that quoted a Banaras Hindu University student as saying that in the 365 days of 2019, Section 144 was imposed in Varanasi town for 359 days.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has the “gall” to tell people they have nothing to fear when Section 144 was imposed in his constituency of Varanasi on “359 out of 365 days”. The Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section empowers an executive magistrate to prohibit an assembly of more than four persons in an area.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi cited a media report that quoted a Banaras Hindu University student as saying that in the 365 days of 2019, Section 144 was imposed in Varanasi town for 359 days.

