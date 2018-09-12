​​​
Section 144 imposed in Mathura for upcoming exams, festivals

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been promulgated in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district with immediate effect in view of the upcoming festivals and exams, an official said on Tuesday.

Published: September 12, 2018
Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been promulgated in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district with immediate effect in view of the upcoming festivals and exams, an official said on Tuesday. “The orders would remain in force till November 9,” District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said. He said step has been taken owing to the celebration of a few festivals and some important competitive examinations.

Advance permission from the city magistrate/ SDM  has been made mandatory for any dharna. Use of loud speakers during examination, entry of persons other than those conducting examination, has also been banned in the 100-metre periphery of the centre, he added.

