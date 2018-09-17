Section 144 imposed in Ghaziabad

Ahead of the upcoming festive season, section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the district till October 20, administration sources said Monday.

Section 144 was imposed on Friday night. District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari said the prohibitory orders were issued in view of upcoming Muharram, Gandhi Jayanti and Vijyadashmi.

Under section 144, no person will be allowed to carry licensed weapons and assembly of more than four persons in an area is prohibited. Further loud speakers would be banned from 10 pm to 6 am.

Only traditional processions can be carried out in the district, officials said. PTI