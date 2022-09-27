Section 144 imposed in Delhi’s Okhla: No link to PFI raids, says police; Jamia asks students, teachers not to assemble in groups

Jamia Millia Islamia has asked its students and teachers not to assemble in and around the campus as police have imposed restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC in the entire Okhla area. In a notice issued on Monday, the chief proctor of the university said the SHO of the Jamia Nagar police station has informed that the restrictions have been imposed since September 19 as information was received that some people or groups may indulge in activities prejudicial to the maintenance of peace.

The SHO further said that the restrictions would be in place in the entire Okhla (Jamia Nagar) area till November 17, the notice added. The police have, however, denied that the order is related to the ongoing action against the Popular Front of India (PFI). Section 144 of the CrPC prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area. Violation of the order is punishable under section 188 of the IPC.

In view of the order, all students, and teaching and non-teaching staff of Jamia Millia Islamia are advised not to assemble in and outside the campus in groups or as part of any march, agitation, dharna or meeting, the notice by the chief proctor stated. The notice came a day after Jamia’s teachers announced a peaceful protest march.

An order was issued by the assistant commissioner of police of New Friends Colony stating that section 144 of the CrPC was imposed in the Jamia Nagar area on September 19. As per the order, the police have prohibited the carrying of ‘mashal’ or torch, live flames, live fire candles or live fire in any form in processions, rallies or functions in the entire jurisdiction of the sub-division of New Friends Colony. The order came into force on September 19 and will remain in effect for a period of 60 days up to November 17, unless withdrawn earlier.