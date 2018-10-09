Second phase of Jammu and Kashmir urban local bodies elections on Wednesday

For the first time ever, electronic voting machines (EVMs) are being used in these elections. Migrant voters are also casting their votes through postal ballot.

The second phase of the urban local bodies elections in the state of Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted on Wednesday October 8. The first phase of the poll saw a low voter turnout on October 8, especially in the Kashmir division. There was only 8.3 per cent voters turn out in the militancy-wrecked Kashmir Valley.

For the second phase polling will be conducted in the 12 districts of Kashmir division and Jammu division viz., Srinagar, Kupwara, Bandipora, Budgam, Kulgam, Anantnag, Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Udhampur, Reasi and Kathua.

384 wards will vote to elect from over 1000 candidates who are in fray in the second phase. 65 candidates have won elections unopposed. The polling will start at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm. Following wards in will vote tomorrow: