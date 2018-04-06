Second half of Budget Session a washout: Lok Sabha productivity drops to 4%, Rajya Sabha 8%; key highlights

The Parliament was today adjourned sine die, bringing an end to the Budget Session, half of which was completely washed out due to disruptions by the opposition parties. The second half of the Budget Session had commenced on March 5 but no business could be transacted since then. Today too, as soon as both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha met for the day, opposition parties MPs jumped into the Well and created ruckus, forcing adjournment.

Number of sittings

The second half of the session saw a total of 22 sittings in both the Houses. But no business could be transacted. The first part of the Budget Session, which commenced on January 29 and ended on February 5, saw a total of 7 sittings in the Lok Sabha and 8 in the Rajya Sabha.

Productivity percentage

While the productivity of the Lok Sabha was 134% in the first part, the productivity of the Upper House was 96%. In the second half, the figure dropped to 4% and 8% in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respectively. The overall productivity in the session was 23% in Lok Sabha and 28% in the Rajya Sabha.

Disruptions

The repeated disruptions by the opposition parties including Congress, Tamil Nadu’s AIADMK and DMK and Andhra Pradesh’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress couldn’t allow the government to take up key bills. The Congress created uproar over issues like bank fraud and changes in the SC/ST Act. The TDP, which quit the ruling NDA, submitted an application to move a no-trust motion against the government but it couldn’t be taken up by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan due to repeated disruptions. The party MPs protested inside both the Houses over denial of special status category to Andhra Pradesh. The party was backed by YSR Congress MPs. Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK MPs were also seen protesting inside both the Houses demanding early formulation of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB).

Venkaiah Naidu says ‘MPs murdering democracy’

Irked over the non-functioning of the House, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu even said that MPs were murdering the democracy. He said that the nation is watching them and wants them to take up the business. Before adjourning the Rajya Sabha sine die, Chairman Naidu made an appeal to all MPs to “appear next time to do what we were given to do at the time of Independence”. The Lok Sabha too witnessed a similar situation. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan was seen requesting the lawmakers to allow the House to function but her appeals were unheard.

NDA MPs give up salaries

As a mark of protest against the oppositions’ attitude inside the Parliament, MPS of the National Democratic alliance in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha announced that they will not accept salary and allowances for the number of days Houses couldn’t function. The Congress however said that the NDA government was indulging in gimmicks by taking decisions like this.

YSR Congress MPs quit Lok Sabha

The YSR Congress MPs on the last day of the Budget Session submitted their resignations to the Speaker to lodge their protest against unfulfilled demand of the special status tag to Andhra Pradesh.

BJP MPs to observe fast on April 12

The Bharatiya Janata Party has announced that its MPs will observe a fast on April 12 to protest against the impasse in Parliament caused by Congress. Union Minister Ananth Kumar accused the grand old party of dividing people. He said that the Congress party was indulging in negative politics.